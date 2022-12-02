Who’s the otter Rocket Racoon hugs in the GOTG 3 trailer?

Who’s the otter that Rocket hugs in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer? Of all the Guardians, Rocket’s probably the crotchetiest and the least likely to show his crew mates the slightest bit of affection. In fact, Rocket’s probably one of the grumpiest MCU characters in the entire superhero movie franchise.

It’s come as a bit of a shock then that in the trailer for James Gunn’s Marvel movie, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the foul-tempered racoon gives someone a hug. Not just anyone, either. It seems to be an anthropomorphic otter who’s undergone a similar procedure to himself. So who is the otter Rocket Racoon hugs in the trailer?

The otter that Rocket hugs is Lady Lylla. In the comic books, Lady Lylla is Rocket’s soulmate and the heir to one of the largest toymaking conglomerates in the galaxy.

In his original comic run, Rocket actually settled down with Lylla and retired, but the couple didn’t get their happy ever after. Rocket eventually returned to adventuring, and Lylla left him for a rabbit named Blackjack O’Hare.

