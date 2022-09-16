Naomi Watts wants to be a Marvel villain for one specific reason

A lot of actors have made the jump from drama movies to the MCU, and it looks like Naomi Watts may join them in the future, as she revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that she’s definitely open to the idea of being a villain in a Marvel movie one day.

Naomi Watts’ filmography is more diverse than most: from blockbuster remakes like King Kong to the David Lynch neo-noir flick Mulholland Drive. Now that the actor has in recent years turned her attention to new genres — such as the recently-released horror movie Goodnight Mother — fans are hopeful that she might turn her attention to superhero movies in the near future; and by the looks of it, Watts is too.

“Whatever Marvel franchise wants to come my way, I welcome it,” she said. “Oh, my gosh, yes. [My kids are] into all of those movies. I guess I would love to play a villain and am always interested in being in movies that my kids might appreciate and think I’m cool in because I’m very uncool, according to them.”

The next Marvel movie to come to theatres is Black Panther 2, which is set to be released on November 11, 2022. Meanwhile, you can stream Naomi Watts’ thriller movie Goodnight Mommy on Amazon Prime Video now.

What Marvel villain do you think Naomi Watts should play? Although a lot of the villains we see are typically male, we think Naomi could bring something really special to the table. If you want to read more about wretched hives of scum and villainy, check out our guides to best Spider-Man villains and best Disney villains.