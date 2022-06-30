Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani knows “so much” about future of MCU

It turns out that Iman Vellani, star of the Disney Plus series Ms Marvel, is a massive fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has been keeping a close eye on the franchise’s future developments. Speaking with Marvel.com, the young actor revealed her deep obsession with the MCU timeline, as well as teasing that when it comes to spoilers, she now knows all the secrets.

Vellani portrays the character Kamala Khan, a self-proclaimed Avengers superfan who discovers some superpowers of her own, in the Marvel sci-fi series Ms Marvel. Besides her character’s on-screen devotion to the IP, Vellani shared how she has been a fan of Marvel movies since seeing Jon Favreau’s action movie Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr.

Due to her enthusiasm regarding Tony Stark, the star has been keeping up to date with both the films and comic books in the franchise for years. But now, thanks to her direct involvement with Marvel Studios, she has access to a well of secrets outside the public eye too. But, despite knowing what will be in store for the MCU in the future, Vellani didn’t disclose much information (looks like the Marvel Police got to her too).

“I love keeping the secrets. I know so much right now, and it’s the greatest power ever,” she said. “I was that kid who just wanted to know every possible theory and every possible spoiler because it made me feel more knowledgeable. And now I actually do know those things, and it’s a good feeling.”

While the rest of us are still in the dark about the future of the MCU, we are excited to see where Kamala Khan goes from here. After Ms Marvel, she’ll be appearing in Phase 4 instalment The Marvels next year, with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

You can now watch Ms Marvel exclusively on Disney Plus.