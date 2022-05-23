Ms Marvel star says Kamala’s powers don’t matter as much as her arc

Although we’ve had a couple of trailers for the next Marvel Disney Plus show – Ms Marvel – we’ve not seen that much of her powers so far. That changed in a new teaser, released on May 20, which revealed more of the glowing purple light that emits from Kamala Khan’s hands. However, some fans are unhappy that her powers appear quite different from those in the comics. The show premieres on June 8.

In the comics, Ms Marvel is a shape-shifting polymorph who can vastly increase in size – she can stretch like Mister Fantastic and embiggen like Ant-Man – but it looks as though none of that will be happening in the show. The teaser shows Kamala’s fists glowing with a blue-purple light and she appears to be able to throw this force. It can be used as a barrier or to levitate objects – from what we can see so far.

It sounds as though her powers are related to her upcoming role in movie The Marvels, in which Kamala will get to team up with her hero Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

In an interview with SFX magazine (via The Direct) Iman Vellani (who plays Kamala Khan) said; “It taps into the future of her story as it connects to her other friends that she will meet in the upcoming film The Marvels. She’s interested in knowing, ‘Great, does that mean I’m an Asgardian? Did I get hit with gamma rays?’ No, it’s seemingly none of those things. It goes to her own past and her heritage and lineage.” It appears as though the source of Kamala’s power is a decorative bracelet cuff that has been in her family for generations.

She continued; “I’m very possessive [of Kamala]. I think we stay true to what the comics brought. The themes have always been about identity and about marrying the 50 million things that make Kamala. For all I care, she could shoot sausages out of her fingers, as long as she still goes on that self-discovery journey.”

Vellani concludes; “I think the essence of the messaging is all there – we’re just manifesting it in a different way… with the powers themselves, the ‘embiggen’ fists are still there. The way that her powers are comported and used are very, very similar to the overall look in the comics. I think people will be satisfied. I don’t think there’s any powers that look like this that are out there. And they do look weird and wonky.”

You can see more of Ms Marvel’s powers in the most recent teaser, below;

