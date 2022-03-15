Ms. Marvel casts Anjali Bhimani in unknown role

Anjali Bhimani, who appeared in Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu, has been cast in Ms. Marvel which will be coming to Disney Plus later this year. It is currently unclear whether Bhimani will be playing the same role as in Runaways, or someone completely unrelated.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim Pakistani teenager from New Jersey who copes with High School pressures by escaping into a fantasy world. Kamala hero-worships Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the MCU) and when she gains superpowers during a mysterious global event, she adopts the moniker Ms. Marvel.

Bhimani’s TV roles include Special, Station 19, Grace and Frankie, and Modern Family. She is well known to gaming and animation audiences for her roles in Overwatch and Apex Legends, as well as Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina on Amazon Prime Video. Bhimani played Mita Nansari in Marvel’s Runaways, a Hulu original series that ran from 2017 to 2019. It was a relatively small role, so chances are that her character in Ms. Marvel will not be connected this, especially as Runaways is not part of the MCU canon.

After leading her own Disney Plus series, Vellani will continue in the role of Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels in 2023 (how many times can we say Marvel in one sentence?). It’s directed by Nia DaCosta, and will star Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton. Kamala will be thrilled to team up with her hero, we’re sure, and it will be shocking if Larson doesn’t have a cameo in Ms. Marvel to tease the upcoming movie.

