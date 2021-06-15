Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked promo teases Spider-Verse

We’re expecting the promotional cycle for Spider-Man 3: No Way Home to start any day now, but someone’s accidentally started early. A social media account for the webhead’s next movie revealed a short logo treatment, teasing some inter-dimensional happenings.

Sony Pictures Argentina accidentally let slip a brief No Way Home clip that’s mostly just a title card, until the end, when we have a slight distortion. Twitter user César Berardini spotted this, and has since reuploaded the video after it was taken down. It’s blink and you’ll miss it, but it’s there, and points to the much-rumoured multiverse being a very explicit part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Another Brazilian account posted it, too.

Reports and rumours have been swirling for months about who might appear in No Way Home. Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Alfred Molina from the Sam Raimi films are believed to be involved, and Andrew Garfield, Jamie Foxx, and Emma Stone from The Amazing Spider-Man flicks. Almost all of these have denied or dodged the question, including MCU spider-star Tom Holland, except Molina, who confirmed he’d filmed scenes to Variety in April.

Although Sony Pictures Argentina has deleted the tweet, I grabbed the video before it was removed. Please note the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse style glitch at the end. So I guess the rumors of #SpiderManNoWayHome and the multiverse Sinister Six are true. pic.twitter.com/p2n4YnR7BA — César Berardini (@cesarberardini) June 14, 2021

The idea of doing a multi-dimensional Spider-Man live-action film came to the forefront after 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – one of the best animated movies – blew everyone away, earning the Academy Award for Best Animated Film in the process. Considering there’s been three Spider-Men, and numerous villains and side characters on the big screen over the last two decades, why not bring them all together?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chriss McKenna and Erik Sommers, and besides Holland, the cast includes Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon. The MCU’s Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch, is also set to appear.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theatres December 17, 2021.