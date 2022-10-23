No Way Home left Maisie Williams unimpressed, and for a good reason

Everybody loved Spider-Man: No Way Home, right? Well, not Maisie Williams. Williams is best known for her time as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. Her character became a firm fan favourite, and she had one of the most complete arcs in the fantasy series.

Game of Thrones was, of course, one of the biggest TV series ever made. It became a huge worldwide phenomenon, though its final season was widely criticised for dropping the ball, and failing to stick the landing. Now, Game of Thrones has a prequel series House of the Dragon which is doing its best to reignite interest in the world of Westeros.

Two years after Game of Thrones ended, another huge on-screen phenomenon showed up: Spider-Man: No Way Home. No Way Home became one of the most financially successful superhero movies of all time, and was quickly beloved by audiences across the world. This was largely because the action movie united three eras of Spider-Man, with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all sharing the screen.

Now, however, Maisie Williams has poured cold water on the movie. Speaking on the Frank Film Club podcast, the actor said that Spider-Man: No Way Home was her biggest cinematic disappointment of 2021. She also said that the movie lacked “soul”.

Williams shared her controversial view, saying ““My biggest film disappointment was the new Spider-Man. Not Far From Home. They all have really similar titles. But it just wasn’t my fave. They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange. And then they had the three Spider-Men all together. It was that one.”

She continued “I feel like they were just so excited to get them all on screen together that it just missed a little bit of the soul. But I love this new reboot and I will watch the next one. But it was just a little bit disappointing.”

To be honest, we completely get her criticism. The movie was a huge crowd pleaser, but once the surprise of seeing the three Spider-Men (or is it Spider-Mans?) together had worn off, it did feel that there was something a bit off. Like Maisie, though, we will also still be tuning in to watch the next Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, because they’re always pretty fun. That is, if it ever gets made.

For more web-slinging shenanigans, check out our guide to the Spider-Man villains ranked.