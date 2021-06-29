Loki mid-season trailer teases return to Asgard

Marvel has dropped a mid-season trailer for Loki, teasing two tantalising tidbits in the show’s future. The first, and potentially the more exciting reveal, is that we’re heading back to Asgard. The exact nature of Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) return home isn’t known, he seems to be stood in front of the throne of Asgard. Now it could just be a flashback, but the time-travelling shenanigans at the centre of the Loki mean the God of Mischief might actually have found a way home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Asgard was destroyed at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, leaving Thor and his people homeless and forcing them to resettle on Midgard (Earth). During Endgame’s time heist, we briefly popped back to Asgard to steal the Reality Stone, but the mythical realm has not been seen since. Might Loki somehow find a way to restore his homeland? It would be a nice twist on the original legend to have Loki save Asgard rather than destroy it.

It would also play into Mobius’s (Owen Wilson) words in the teaser, where he goes off the TVA’s usual script – that everything is preordained by the Time Keepers – to tell Loki he believes he can be whatever he wants to be, even a good person.

The other, slightly less surprising, reveal is that the TVA has captured Loki and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Again the teaser only gives us a brief glimpse of the pair’s capture but, to paraphrase Thanos, the tricksters being caught was inevitable. After all, the TVA seem to think Loki’s lot in life is to fail. Hilariously Sylvie, the more dangerous of the pair, get more guards than ‘our Loki’, which seems to irritate him to no end.

The last episode of Loki contains a revelation that the God of Mischief is, in fact, bisexual. Kate Herron, Loki’s director, took to Twitter soon after the episode aired to explain what this meant to her.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

“From the moment I joined Loki, it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” she tweeted. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step, but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now canon in the MCU.”

