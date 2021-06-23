Loki is bisexual in the MCU, director says reveal was “very important”

The latest episode of Loki contains a revelation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe: he’s bisexual. Director Kate Herron took to Twitter soon after the episode went live to mention what this representation means to her.

“From the moment I joined Loki it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” Herron said in a tweet. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now canon in the MCU.”

Her tweet contains two screengrabs from ‘Lamentis’, where, when Loki is asked about whether he’s had any “would-be-princesses” or “another prince” in his life, he says there’s been both. Loki already revealed that the God of Mischief is gender-fluid, something actor Tom Hiddleston said made him “really pleased”. Hiddleston noted that Loki’s gender has always existed on a spectrum, throughout the folklore that forms his mythological background, and this is really just acknowledging that history.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Loki isn’t the only LGBTQIA+ Asgardian, either. A deleted scene from Thor: Ragnarok had a woman leaving Valkyrie’s room, and Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, told Rolling Stone she played the character as queer. “There were things that we talked about that we allowed to exist in the characterisation, but maybe not be explicit in the film,” she said. “There’s a great shot of me falling back from one of my sisters who’s just been slain. In my mind, that was my lover.”

In 2019, Kevin Feige confirmed that Valkyrie would have an LGBTQ-related storyline in Thor: Love and Thunder. Previous to this, the MCU had slim pickings in terms of specific, forthright representation. Back in Avengers: Endgame, co-director Anthony Russo played a homosexual man attending a support group. It’s a nice inclusion, but doesn’t quite hold the same weight as someone like Loki being queer.

Numerous responses to Herron’s tweet welcomed the reveal – as everyone should, because it is about time – some expressing thanks for seeing a part of themselves depicted through these heroes, and many noting the heavy use of pink, blue and purple, the colours of the bisexual pride flag. Sophie Di Martino, who plays Sylvie opposite Hiddleston in the scene, quote-tweeted with a remark about the lighting.

There’s an argument here for talking the talk versus walking the walk. Saying someone is LGBTQIA+ is one thing, showing people having same sex relationships with the same normalcy is another. Feige added that we’d say this kind of diversity across more than Thor: Love and Thunder, hopefully that goes beyond words.

Loki is streaming now on Disney Plus, here's our reviews of episodes one, two, and three.