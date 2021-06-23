Loki: Sylvie teases Young Avengers in the MCU

How does Sylvie tease the Young Avengers in Loki on Disney Plus? As if one God of Mischief isn’t enough, Loki brought in a second, and has the pair chase each other through space and time. In episode three, ‘Lamentis’, we find out the new Loki’s preferred name is Sylvie, and she has powers of mind control.

Her timeline sounds quite different from the one we’re familiar with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though we’ve only gotten passing mention so far. She has a long-term relationship with a postman, and it’s long distance, and she’s been planning to take down the Time Variance Authority for years.

This is all potentially interesting in and of itself, but one key factor is her name – Sylvie – hinting that she may be Sylvie Lushton, a magical member of the Young Avengers. The MCU Disney Plus series have been gradually assembling the younger counterparts to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and it seems we may have just met another one. Here’s everything we know about her.

Who is Lady Loki/Sylvie?

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is another Loki who broke away from her timeline, hence the TVA wanting to hunt her down. She plans to destroy the TVA, but hadn’t quite anticipated that another Loki might get in the way. Our Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, is recruited by the Time Variance Authority to track her down. He’s taking part as a way to meet the Time-Keepers, cosmic entities who have constructed the “Sacred Timeline” – the MCU thus far – so he can bargain his way out of being destroyed.

During a conversation in ‘Lamentis’, Sylvie reveals that her memories of their mother, Frigga are very faded, almost dreamlike. To our Loki, Frigga’s still alive, and remains so until the events of Thor: The Dark World, making Loki and Sylvie’s backgrounds considerably different. Sylvie also points out that her powers of manipulation and mind control are self-thought, whereas Loki had Frigga, and Thor, and any number of other avenues to learn and test his powers.

Interestingly, too, she reveals that everyone in the TVA is a variant – an anomaly that, until now, we’d been told had to be erased. At risk of stating the obvious, the “Sacred Timeline” is really starting to sound like a bit of a hollow platitude. Those Time-Keepers have a lot to answer for!

Sylvie’s connection to the Young Avengers

One member of the Young Avengers is Sylvie Lushton, who borrows the Enchantress moniker from another magic user named Amora. In the comics, Sylvie is created by Loki to infiltrate and spy on Avengers teams for him. When she’s found out, she gets exiled from the group, and has since been put in one of the Ten Realms by Amora as punishment for taking on the name Enchantress.

During her spell within the team, she grows close to Billy ‘Wiccan’ Kaplan, the reincarnated Billy Maximoff, son of Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Billy and his brother Tommy, otherwise known as Speed, were introduced during Wandavision, and although both display their powers, neither develop their monikers.

In a post-credits scene on WandaVision, it’s hinted that Wanda is going into the multiverse to save her sons, who somehow survived her destroying the fake Westview reality. Her next appearance is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This Sylvie is very different from the one in the comics, borrowing aspects of Lady Loki, but the connective tissue is there for the overarching crossover of the Young Avengers. Kate Bishop is being introduced during the upcoming Hawkeye series, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier included Joaquin Torres, who recently became the new Falcon.

The Young Avengers seem to be on their way, and we’ll just have to wait and see who might show up next, and when the group will finally meet.