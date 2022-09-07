Kim Kardashian wants to do a Marvel movie

Stop the world, we want to get off. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was fun while it lasted, but now, reality TV star Kim Kardashian says she wants to get in on the act and we think that might actually signal the end of the superhero movie franchise once and for all if it does happen.

Okay, that may be us being a little bit dramatic, so we’ll calm down and continue. The world of Marvel movies is ever-expanding, with an array of Marvel series hitting the small screen on the streaming service Disney Plus, too. With this in mind, and the huge well of content in the source material of comic books, the possibilities really are endless when it comes to what MCU movies can do moving forward. But, in the words of Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park movies, we’d hate to see Kevin Feige and his team become “so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Speaking to Interview Magazine, Kardashian said she would be interested in being a part of the Marvel Machine when asked if she would like to pick up more acting gigs.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to,” Kardashian responded.

Of course, Kim Kardashian is a very busy lady. She has her own TV series which always seems to be on the go, alongside her work as an influencer, model, and entrepreneur. So, you would think (and hope) there’s very little time to squeeze in a cameo alongside our favourite MCU characters.

Who knows, maybe Feige has already lined her up for a major role in Marvel’s Phase 5? And maybe Martin Scorsese was right, and the MCU is just one big theme park ride. After Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance in She-Hulk episode 3, anything could happen.