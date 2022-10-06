Keanu Reeves reveals his dream MCU character to play

Keanu Reeves most recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel was all about comic books. Reeves has collaborated on a successful comic book called BRZRKR and chatted to Kimmel about growing up as a comic book nerd. The conversation inevitably turned to Marvel, with Kimmel trying to weed out of Reeves which character he would like to play.

Reeves said; “It’s really cool. I think the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is really spectacular. It would be great to be a part of that.” Kimmel asked him who 10-year-old Keanu would want to play. “I think 10-year-old Reeves would want to be Ghost Rider.”

Ghost Rider was played by Nicolas Cage in 2007 and 2011, meaning he’s probably ripe for a reboot. Ghost Rider is a popular character, and Keanu might have to fight fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling for the role. Reeves name has circulated just about every MCU character you can think of, and our esteemed editor has some other suggestions for Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play.

Reeves’ BRZRKR comic book raised $1.4 million on Kickstarter and according to Kimmel has sold 650,000 copies. It is reportedly being developed into a film by Netflix, with Reeves of course set to star. The comic follows an immortal warrior, known as Berzerker, as he fights his way through the ages.

Because Reeves is developing his own comic book hero, he may be reluctant to take on an existing Marvel one. It seems more likely that Reeves would dip into the MCU in a villainous role, as Christian Bale did in Thor 4, than play a main character who is the star of several movies.

Keanu Reeves also played DC’s Constantine, based on the Alan Moore comic books. A sequel to the 2005 movie is reportedly finally in the works.

