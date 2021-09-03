Marvel’s deleted Keanu Reeves tweet has reignited MCU casting hopes

Marvel fans have convinced themselves that Keanu Reeves may be about to join the MCU after a cryptic tweet was deleted. For those who don’t know, it was Reeves’ birthday recently, and hundreds of well-wishers took to social media to congratulate him on another successful orbit of the Sun. One of those accounts was Marvel UK, who tweeted a rather personal congratulations.

“Keanu Reeves has had a career resurgence in recent years, and that was in no small part to the John Wick series of films,” they wrote. “Keanu Reeves celebrates his 57th birthday today and hopefully gets presents. Lots of presents.” The tweet itself is relatively innocuous, but Marvel UK quickly deleted the tweet after posting it, which got the fan’s spider-sense tingling.

Why would Marvel delete the tweet? Could it be they were being too clever for their own good and accidentally revealed that Keanu’s joining the MCU? It seems a bit of a reach to us, but that didn’t stop fans speculating who Reeves might play in the MCU. The two most popular picks seemed to be Ghost Rider or The Silver Surfer. We’re not quite sure we can see Marvel going out of the way to get Reeves just to cover him in GCI gubbins, but you never know.

Over the years, Reeves has been linked with several MCU roles. Fans were desperate for him to play Moon Knight before the role went to Oscar Isaac, and a number of scoopers went so far as to claim that he’d actually won the part. That, of course, turned out to be nonsense, but Marvel has expressed an interest in recruiting Reeves eventually.

Marvel UK just posted this and deleted it… hmmmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/qNajhRElrW — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) September 2, 2021

In an interview with Kevin Feige, Comicbook.com asked when Reeves would debut in the MCU. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

To be fair, Reeves has his hands pretty full at the moment with John Wick 4. The action movie is currently filming in Europe, and when he’s done with that, he’ll be on the press trail for The Matrix 4, then it’s back to filming John Wick 5. The life of an A-list star isn’t an easy one.