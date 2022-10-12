Jonathan Majors is playing warrior Kang in Ant-Man 3

Jonathan Majors reveals which Kang the Conqueror variant from the multi-verse fans can expect to see in the upcoming Marvel movie Ant-Man 3

Jonathan Majors as Kang in Loki

Published:

Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the aftermath of Thanos, acclaimed actor Jonathan Majors is set to play the new big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror. Scheduled to make his big screen debut in the upcoming superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the star has recently shared details about his character, and what fans can expect to see from him come the Marvel movie‘s big release.

In the Marvel series Loki, we were first introduced to Kang as well as the concept of different variants of the character existing across Marvel’s multi-verse. With that in mind, many fans have wondered what version of Kang they will see Scott Lang face in his next adventure. During an interview with Men’s Health, Majors and his strength-and-conditioning coach Jamie Sawyer have now confirmed that the iteration of the villain in Ant-Man 3 is, in fact, Warrior Kang.

“He is the warrior version of Kang, so there was a focus on what that warrior would look like who’s been around through the ages and has developed every type of combat skill,” Sawyer explained, giving the physical training perspective of Majors’ preparation for the role. “It was about making him look like an imposing figure.”

Sawyer has confirmed that he has been using similar training methods for Majors that he uses for boxers and MMA fighters – putting performance over pure muscle building. With this in mind, it seems like Kang will be breaking a few Avenger heads in the upcoming science fiction movie during some realistic and exciting action scenes.

The existence of warrior Kang also hints that he may not be the Kang that we will meet in the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty film as well. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is to hit theatres on February 17, 2023. For more multi-verse fun, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 5.

More from The Digital Fix

Staff writer, horror movie and The Lord of the Rings expert, Emma-Jane moved from South Africa to the UK after breaking her arm playing 'duck, duck, goose'. She has worked on several independent films and wrote for The Upcoming before joining The Digital Fix.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.