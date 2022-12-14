John Krasinski shoots down Fantastic Four MCU rumours

Doctor Strange 2 featured a number of exciting cameos and fancasts come to life, from Peggy Carter as Captain Carter to John Krasinski as Reed Richards. But despite rumours of a Fantastic Four MCU movie being confirmed, Krasinski has made it clear that he has no plans of heading up the superhero movie.

“There aren’t any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan,” Krasinski said in an interview with The Wrap. “Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it.”

“I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I’m a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill.”

Recalling his work on the Marvel movie, he added, “It’s totally insane. To be in a room with all those people, and again to be a part of that narrative is crazy. But yeah, being turned into spaghetti wasn’t my end goal in life as far as how it goes in the Marvel universe, but you know what it was fun nonetheless.”

