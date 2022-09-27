John Krasinski causes Twitter meltdown after cryptic Deadpool 3 tweet

John Krasinski already broke the internet once this year when he appeared in the Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Mister Fantastic. People had campaigned for years to get Krasinski into the MCU Fantastic Four movie, and they were delighted at this nod to the fans.

It seems, though, that the Quiet Place director isn’t done causing social media meltdowns just yet. In a rather mysterious tweet, Krasinski’s managed to link himself to the biggest showbiz story of September 2022, the reveal that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

How did he cause such a stir online? He simply tweeted, “Wait… is this our movie?” Now Krasinski hasn’t been linked with Deadpool or any future MCU movies since his appearance in Doctor Strange 2. Plenty of people have wondered if he’d reprise the role of Mister Fantastic in a future superhero movie, but if Krasinski knows Marvel’s plans for the Fantastic Four, he’s stayed very quiet.

This tweet, then, is the first time he’s acknowledged any connection to the MCU at all. Most of his fans were simply stunned, writing different variations of “what does this mean?”

Wait… is this our movie? https://t.co/eOnGPEZZov — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 27, 2022

Some, however, got a little more creative, guessing that he may even be directing Deadpool 3. Now for the record, that’s not true. Sorry to burst anyone’s bubble, but Shaun Levy, who worked with Reynolds on the comedy movie Free Guy, is directing Deadpool 3.

Others have suggested that he may return as Mister Fantastic, which makes a lot more sense. We know the version in Doctor Strange 2 got turned into blue spaghetti, but the multiverse is a big place. Maybe there’s another Reed Richards out there?

If this is a multiversal adventure, it would explain how Deadpool, Wolverine, and the other X-Men characters make their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That or Krasinski could just be trolling. We’ll just have to wait and find out.