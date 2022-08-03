John Boyega not interested in the MCU “for now”

Fans may have hopes of seeing Star Wars actor John Boyega in the MCU at some point, but he has other ideas. After playing the Star Wars character Finn across three science fiction movies, Boyega is now keen to work on “new, fresh ideas” within the independent film sphere.

Boyega joined the Star Wars cast as part of a new generation of actors who would lead the sequel trilogy for Disney, but his time in the franchise was not a happy one. After his character was seemingly lined up to be a key figure for the first Star Wars movie, Finn was sidelined more and more as the series went on. This culminated in Boyega publicly voicing his unhappiness at the way he was treated once the trilogy ended.

Now, in an interview with Men’s Health, Boyega addressed the long-standing rumours that he could be set to join the world of Marvel, and firmly put that speculation to bed. For now at least, popping up in an MCU movie isn’t on the cards for the British actor.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega insisted. “I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Disney, of course, owns the rights to the Marvel franchise. It does seem unlikely that Boyega would want to dive into another Disney property after the fallout of his involvement with their Star Wars series.

In 2020, Boyega told British GQ, “What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side.”

You can never say never though, but we would love to see Boyega flex his acting chops in more serious, independent work in the meantime.

