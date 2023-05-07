Jeremy Renner shares heart-warming update as recovery continues

Jeremy Renner, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star who appeared as Hawkeye, has shared a new update following on from his snowplow accident earlier in the year.

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in Marvel

Published:

Jeremy RennerMarvel Cinematic Universe

Following on from his terrifying snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner‘s recovery continues to progress in an optimistic direction. The Marvel movie star shared an update to his personal social media pages on May 6th, 2023, showing a video of himself up and walking, highlighting how his mobility has returned slowly but steadily.

The video first shows Renner walking with the use of a frame, then with support on a treadmill, and then finally walking without any support at all.

The video came with a caption from Renner, in which he said, “My PT made this

for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother.” Check it out for yourself below.

The update shows that Renner’s recovery continues on with an upwards trajectory, with the actor now being able to walk entirely free from support. It’s a stark contrast to the images Renner shared from the initial aftermath of the accident, in which he was bed-bound after suffering from blunt chest trauma and other injuries which required surgery.

Hopefully, as Renner’s progress continues the actor will be able to return to his job if he chooses.

YouTube Thumbnail

