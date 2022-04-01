Jared Leto is confused by VTuber in bizarre Morbius interview

Jared Leto is busy promoting his new movie, Morbius, and as such, is taking part in lots of interviews. Pretty standard stuff, right? Well, things got a little weird when he was faced with an interviewer like never before, in the form of a famous virtual YouTuber, Fubuki. Jared Leto was, understandably, very confused by the whole situation.

A virtual YouTuber, or VTuber as the kids are calling it, is basically a YouTuber that has an animated avatar in place of their actual appearance. Fubuki Shirakami is one of the most popular VTubers of them all. But, Jared Leto clearly was not expecting to come face to face with anything like this on his press tour.

The look on Leto’s face says it all. A mix of confusion, shock, and horror washes over him within the first ten seconds of the interview, but he does manage to compose himself after a while and get through the interview. The actor even managed to throw out some compliments to the small screen Japanese star.

“Wow, it’s nice to meet you. You have a wonderful voice,” Leto tells Fubuki. “I hope you sing some music some time too. You sound great,” he adds, with a bewildered look on his face.

“Your outfit is great, too. It almost looks like a Gucci outfit,” the actor continued. Clearly, Leto isn’t done promoting his work on Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, where he played a very Italian Paolo Gucci.

Leto had some questions for Fubuki, too, asking her if he could see a tail or hair behind her back. Fubuki explained it was both hair and a tail, to which Leto replied, “Oh wow, hair and a tail, the best of both worlds.”

Morbius is in cinemas now. Let’s hope the comic book horror movie makes more sense than this crazy interview, though we fear you may find it just as confusing and bizarre.