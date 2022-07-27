When Marvel Studios first announced Spider-Man: Freshman Year, it was said the animated series was set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but is it? Recent announcements made at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 have cast doubt on the canonicity of Freshman Year and left Marvel fans scratching their heads in confusion.

During Marvel’s animation panel, the studio revealed several of the Spider-Man villains Peter will be battling in his first year as a superhero. Included in the line-up were The Rhino, Tarantula, and Speed Demon, but interestingly so were Scorpion and Doctor Octopus. What’s interesting about their inclusion? Well, canonically, in the MCU, Peter Parker first met Doc Ock during the events of No Way Home, while Mac Gargan (The Scorpion’s civilian identity) appeared in Homecoming but not as a supervillain.

Complicating matters further was the announcement that Doctor Strange was going to make an appearance. We saw Peter introduce himself to Doctor Strange in Infinity War, so we know they hadn’t met before. So what’s going on? What’s the reason for this discontinuity, and is Spider-Man: Freshman Year set in the MCU? Well, we’ve two few theories.

SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR is set in the MCU

Marvel has said that Spider-Man Freshman Year is set in the MCU despite the continuity issues. Speaking at Comic-Con, Freshman Year’s head writer Jeff Trammell said as much.

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU,” he said. “With a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

It’s possible then that there’s an in-story reason for why Peter doesn’t remember Doctor Strange or Doctor Octopus. Maybe he hit his head, or he had his memory magically wiped… again.

To be honest, this doesn’t seem likely. We literally just had a movie where the climax was a memory wipe, and we can’t see Marvel pulling the same trick twice. There could be other reasons for Peter not knowing Doc Ock or Strange, but we honestly can’t think of one that’s narratively satisfying.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is Set in the MCU, But not on Earth-616

It’s possible that Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set in the MCU but not on Earth-616. That would mean that the series exists in the infinite Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, but it’s set on a parallel Earth where Peter Parker’s history is different to the Tom Holland incarnation of the character.

This seems like the most likely option to us for two reasons. Firstly it means that no future Spider-Man movies will be bound by the continuity of Freshman Year. This gives whoever makes Spider-Man 4 a degree of creative freedom to potentially explore Peter’s ‘MCU origin’. Secondly, it handily explains why Holland won’t be voicing the character.

