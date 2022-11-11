Wakanda Forever: is Killmonger in Black Panther 2?

Is Killmonger in Black Panther 2? Of all the Marvel villains introduced so far, few have left an impression on audiences like Erik Killmonger. A deadly mercenary and the T’Challa’s cousin Killmonger came very close to taking over Wakanda and conquering the world using their incredible Vibranium technology.

What made Killmonger such an intriguing villain, though, was how it was difficult to disagree with him. When he confronted T’Challa and the Wakandans about their isolationism, he wasn’t wrong. Wakanda could solve a lot of the world’s problems very easily.

The problem was Killmonger thought the only way to fix this was through violence, not cooperation. Ultimately T’Challa defeated his wayward cousin, killing him during a brutal fight. Or did he? Certain fans seem to think Killmonger could have survived his wounds, and T’Challa does say he’ll get him medical help. So did T’Challa save Erik? Does Killmonger appear in Black Panther 2?

Is Killmonger in Black Panther 2?

Yes, Killmonger is in Black Panther 2. However, he does not appear in the way you might expect. T’Challa honoured his cousin’s final wish that he not receive medical aid and let him die. So how does Killmoger return?

Well, when Shuri takes her synthetic Heart-Shaped Herb, she’s transported to the Ancestral Plane as all previous Black Panthers have been. While there, she meets the soul of Killmonger. There Killmonger attempts to convince Shuri that he and she are kindred spirits and that she should take revenge on Namor for attacking Wakanda.

