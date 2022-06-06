I Am Groot MCU animated series coming to Disney Plus in August

His vocabulary may only stretch to three simple words, but later this year, Groot is going to be leading his own animated series on streaming service Disney Plus. Everyone’s favourite plant-based hero will get his own little corner of the MCU in August 2022, as the I Am Groot TV series premieres on Disney’s streaming platform.

Since the loveable MCU character first landed on the MCU timeline in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot has become a firm favourite among the fanbase. Over the years, we’ve seen him sacrifice everything for his friends, regenerate as a teeny tiny pot plant, and become a moody teenager, and this next chapter in his story looks set to offer more fun adventures for our foliage friend.

Marvel Studios released the first poster for the I Am Groot series, which confirmed the show will premiere on Disney Plus on August 10, 2022. The cartoon will focus on Baby Groot specifically, as a series of shorts where the titular character gets up to his usual capers.

Groot will be voiced by Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel, who voices the character across the MCU movies. James Gunn, who has directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, will serve as an executive producer for the series.

Famously, Groot can usually only say the words “I am Groot,” although he did manage to say “We are Groot” at one point. It remains to be seen whether we will see his vocabulary expand beyond this capacity for the series.

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D1ohYgaQqW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 5, 2022

At present, Diesel is the only actor confirmed to reprise his role in the show. However, storyboard art seems to suggest that his fellow Guardian, Drax will join him, though he is more likely to be voiced by Fred Tatasciore, who voiced the hero in Marvel’s What If…? series, as opposed to Dave Bautista.