Hugh Jackman ate chicken instead of taking steroids for Wolverine

When it comes to Marvel movies, let’s be honest, most of the superheroes have unbelievable bodies. And Hugh Jackman, who has played the role of Wolverine in the X-Men movies and is now set to reprise his role as the MCU character in Deadpool 3, is no exception.

However, during an interview on HBO’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace (via Variety), Jackman clarified that he achieved his superhero-ready physique without any help from steroids. Instead of resorting to man-made chemicals, the star stuck to some good old-fashioned poultry.

The choice to get the Wolverine look by eating chicken was in part due to Jackman’s reservations about using steroids and the effect they would have on his body.

“I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that [steroids]. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.'”

“So no, I just did it the old-school way,” he continued. “And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

So, there you have it, folks. Wolverine’s muscles are all natural with no foul play, just some fowl play instead. The last time the star went on the superhero chicken diet was in 2017 for the superhero movie Logan.

Fans will get to see Jackman’s MCU-ready body again once Deadpool 3 hits theatres on November 8, 2024. The star is also working on the new movie Apostle Paul.