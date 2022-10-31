Hugh Jackman will have “time of his life” as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Wolverine and Hugh Jackman are coming back for Deadpool 3, and the actor reckons he will have a lot of fun in the upcoming Marvel movie

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Logan

Published:

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hugh Jackman is officially joining the MCU for the upcoming Deadpool 3 release date and the actor says he is going to have plenty of fun reprising his role as Wolverine for the action movie.

The Australian actor played the X-Men character for roughly 20 years and certainly made the role his own. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Wolverine ever again, and Kevin Feige must agree because he signed Jackman up for a surprising return to the superhero movie game.

In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, Jackman admitted his excitement about taking on the role once more, and revealed some of the preparation he is putting in for the MCU movie.

“I can tell you I’m going to have the time of my life,” Jackman said. “I can tell you I’ve started back at the gym and I’m eating a lot. I feel bad for the cast of Music Man for the amount of protein shakes I’m having.”

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s been five years and I really never thought I’d get back. I’m really, really excited about it. Actually, I do know a little bit about the script but I’m not going to tell you,” Jackman teased.

YouTube Thumbnail

When asked if Jackman will bring a more gentle version of Logan to the comedy movie world of Deadpool, Jackman replied: “There’s no choice, he’s definitely the angrier, grumpy Logan and he’s going to take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds. Physically, that is.”

Jackman and Reynolds haven’t shared the screen as these two characters since the much maligned X-Men movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It will be pretty refreshing to see the pair in a movie which could and should bring out the best in them both as they finally become MCU characters.

More from The Digital Fix

Our resident Virgin River correspondent, a purveyor of dark, psychological thriller movies, and Batman-obsessed geek, Jakob's range puts Meryl Streep to shame.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.