Hugh Jackman will have “time of his life” as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman is officially joining the MCU for the upcoming Deadpool 3 release date and the actor says he is going to have plenty of fun reprising his role as Wolverine for the action movie.

The Australian actor played the X-Men character for roughly 20 years and certainly made the role his own. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Wolverine ever again, and Kevin Feige must agree because he signed Jackman up for a surprising return to the superhero movie game.

In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, Jackman admitted his excitement about taking on the role once more, and revealed some of the preparation he is putting in for the MCU movie.

“I can tell you I’m going to have the time of my life,” Jackman said. “I can tell you I’ve started back at the gym and I’m eating a lot. I feel bad for the cast of Music Man for the amount of protein shakes I’m having.”

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s been five years and I really never thought I’d get back. I’m really, really excited about it. Actually, I do know a little bit about the script but I’m not going to tell you,” Jackman teased.

When asked if Jackman will bring a more gentle version of Logan to the comedy movie world of Deadpool, Jackman replied: “There’s no choice, he’s definitely the angrier, grumpy Logan and he’s going to take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds. Physically, that is.”

Jackman and Reynolds haven’t shared the screen as these two characters since the much maligned X-Men movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It will be pretty refreshing to see the pair in a movie which could and should bring out the best in them both as they finally become MCU characters.