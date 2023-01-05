Hugh Jackman loves getting to beat up Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman maintains that he has been happy, since 2017’s Logan, leaving Wolverine behind him. So why is he bringing the adamantium claws back out now, for 2024’s Deadpool 3? Jackman says it’s for one main reason – so he can beat up Ryan Reynolds. He can definitely do this all day.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Jackman rebuts the idea that he has had trouble letting go of his career-defining role. “No, I was OK. I wasn’t tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: I’m done.” But he says he realised how much fun he would have doing a Deadpool movie: “I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut.”

Plus, he adds; “I get to punch the shit out of Ryan Reynolds every day.” Reynolds and Jackman have been keen to reassure fans that they are not undoing or retconning Logan, in which Wolverine died. These days with all of the multiverses, and multiple timelines – there’s really no need.

Jackman recently said; “We made Logan and I was super happy with it. But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines now, we can go back, because, you know, it’s ‘science.’ And so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans too.”

“If I’m really honest, I’d announced Logan was my last and then I went to see the Deadpool movie and I was 20 minutes in and I was like, ‘Curses!’ All I could see that whole movies was – first of all I loved the movie – but all I could see was Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours. And I was like ‘This is something I haven’t done with the character. That’s the kind of dynamic we haven’t had before.'”

