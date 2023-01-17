Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 workout is tearing apart his Broadway suits

Hugh Jackman has been discussing his transition from Broadway’s Music Man, back into Wolverine shape for the upcoming Deadpool 3 – which will be the first Deadpool move in the MCU. Luckily for Jackman, Broadway shows require you to be extremely physically fit, and have a huge level of stamina – so it’s not like he’s starting from zero. However, he is slowly building up to the 6,000 calories per day needed for the weight training involved in returning to form for Logan.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert, Jackman said “I’m building up, I’m on about 4500-5000 calories at the moment. I wore a heartrate monitor as Harold Hill (in The Music Man) because my trainer said ‘I need to know what I’m working with here, because I’m trying to bulk you up.’ I burned 1500 calories in the show, eight times a week. So she goes; ‘oh you gotta eat.’ So I was eating 4500 calories a day, it was not pretty. Now I’m just eating and training.”

Colbert asked Jackman; “what does it do to your costume designers at The Music Man, if you’re bulking up while you’re playing this leggy dancer?” Jackman responded; “I split my pants three times.”

Colbert asked Jackman about Deadpool 3, and Jackman said “I like to call it Wolverine 10.” Jackman explained why he’s so against Good Afternoon, a song from Ryan Reynolds’ Christmas musical movie Spirited, being nominated for an Oscar. “I have to be on a set for months with this man, and if he gets nominated for best song, if he gets validated in any way as a singer, I am never gonna get through one day, let alone three months.”

We know that Deadpool 3 will involve different timelines and multiverses, in order for Wolverine to be….well, alive. There is also a rumour that Owen Wilson’s Mobius from Loki will making an appearance, and the TVA being involved makes a lot of sense.

