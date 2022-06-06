Hemsworth and Portman argue over who’s mightier in new Thor 4 video

A new teaser spot for Mexican cinema chain Cinépolis has been released, which features Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman arguing over who is going to be mightier (meatier?) in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The teaser opens with Hemsworth saying; “Hello Cinépolis fans! It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for – Thor is back in an all-new movie. Marvel Studio’s Thor: Love and Thunder” The Spanish title Thor: Amor y Trueno appears on the screen. Portman then turns up saying; “And I am so excited and honoured to be taking on the role.”

Hems interjects with; “Well I don’t know about ‘taking on the role.’ I’ll still be there, playing Thor – the original OG.” Portman says; “well I play The Mighty Thor. So, Thor…but mightier.” Hems says; “But I’m still the Asgardian god who can wield the power of Stormbreaker, harness the power of thunder, and defend the galaxy from all and any threats.” Portman says; “I mean…same.” We see some shots of Portman’s Jane using Mjölnir to draw lightning and vanquish enemies.

The limited marketing that we’ve seen for Thor 4 so far seems to be keeping Portman’s Mighty Thor mostly under wraps – Taika Waititi clearly wants to save some surprises for the movie. Between Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie and the return of Jane, there is much to look forward to. We’ve also only really seen flashes of Christian Bale’s Gorr so far, so it will be interesting to see his powers in action.

