Hawkeye spin-off Echo Disney Plus series starts production

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not slowing down as its latest TV series has officially begun filming. Taking to social media, Alaqua Cox revealed that production for the Hawkeye spin-off Echo Disney Plus series has now kicked off.

Posting to her Instagram story, Cox shared a picture to her followers of a bouquet of flowers along with a card from Devery Jacobs in celebration of the big production milestone. In the pic, Jacobs’ card to Cox reads: “Have a great first day of production! Break a leg, wound a knee, and take it all in! Y’all are making history. I wish I could be there to kick it off, but I know I’m there in spirit. See you soon!”

Filming for the Echo series is expected to largely take place in Atlanta, and from Cox’s post, there may be some surprising faces joining her onset. From Jacobs’ message, there appears to be a hint suggesting that the star will be joining the Marvel TV series in some aspect.

Jacobs is best known for her performance in the teen drama Reservation Dogs as Elora Danan Postoak. Currently, it is unclear if Jacobs will be leading her acting talents to the Hawkeye spin-off series, as the studio and star are yet to make an official announcement. Stay tuned for updates.

The Echo TV series is a significant project for Marvel Studios as it is the first show to have a deaf and Native American actor in a leading role. “It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox previously told Comicbook.com. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. ”

“I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community,” she continued. “We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

