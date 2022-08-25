Has the MCU finally found its Fantastic Four director?

Let’s be honest, the Fantastic Four haven’t had the easiest time when it comes to the big screen. The 2005 adaptation and its 2007 sequel were completely bland and forgettable, and let’s not even get started on the 2015 reboot. But, good news, Fantastic Four fans. The team’s long-awaited debut in the MCU might have finally found its director.

Ever since the MCU really got into gear, and especially after the success of the first team-up superhero movie, The Avengers, fans have been waiting for the Fantastic Four to turn up in the cinematic universe. Of course, there were complications over who owned the rights to what, and this meant that bringing the team to the MCU was off the cards until Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

Now the MCU’s version of the Fantastic Four is scheduled for release in Marvel Phase 6. The movie was lined up to be helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, but he has since pulled out. Rumours, reported in The Direct, suggest that he has finally been replaced by Matt Shakman.

Shakman has previously worked on an MCU project, as he directed the Marvel series WandaVision. WandaVision still stands as one of the MCU’s best TV outings, as it managed to break the typical formula and forge its own identity in a way that subsequent series have struggled to match.

If that success is anything to go by, MCU fans could start to get excited about the idea of Shakman leading the attempt at the Fantastic Four. But, there are still a lot of questions about the project. Will it be yet another origin story? Will John Krasinski remain as Reed Richards? Will Emily Blunt be his Sue Storm?

Fans will be desperate for answers, but shouldn’t forget that whether or not Shakman really will be directing the MCU’s Fantastic Four isn’t certain. The director is already being lined up to direct the upcoming Star Trek 4, which could be a big scheduling conflict. It also hasn’t been confirmed by any official sources, and until then, should still be taken with a generous pinch of salt.

