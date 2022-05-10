Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set pics tease major new MCU villain

Set photos from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shoot seem to confirm who the big villain will be. The photos, which come courtesy of Atlanta Shooting, show various extras dressed as human-animal hybrids. While it may not be immediately obvious what this means for the science fiction movie, comic book aficionados will definitely be wondering if we’re off to Counter-Earth.

In the Marvel comics, the MCU movies are based on, Counter-Earth is a second Earth located in our solar system. It’s hidden from ‘our Earth’ by its creator, the High Evolutionary. The High Evolutionary was once an ordinary man, but thanks to the Inhumans, he was evolved to the peak of human potential, gaining superpowers in the process.

Blessed with super-intelligence, the High Evolutionary did whatever anyone would do with a near-omniscient understanding of science, create his own planet and fill it with human-animal hybrids. This planet became Counter-Earth and was visited by the various inhabitants of the Marvel Universe over the years much to the annoyance of the High Evolutionary.

Fans are convinced that these new pics mean that the Guardians will be visiting Counter-Earth where they’ll presumably meet the High Evolutionary. The Guardians best watch out, though, the Evolutionary is an Avengers level threat capable of battling the likes of Galactus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Filming (@atlanta_filming)



Previous set pictures have shown street art that appears to be of the High Evolutionary although at this point the villain’s appearance is purely speculation.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 blasts into theatres on 5 May 2023. f you love the MCU check out our guide on Marvel’s Phase 4.