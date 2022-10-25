First trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here

We’re still in the midst of spooky season, but the first trailer Marvel‘s Guardians of Galaxy Disney Plus Christmas special is here…and it smells like bacon. The trailer finds Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) attempting to cheer up Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord (AKA Peter Quill) by spreading some festive sparkle, and for some reason that involves…kidnapping Kevin Bacon?

The trailer begins with Nebula (Karen Gillan) saying; “we don’t have time for trivialities like Christmas.” Mantis says that; “Peter is so sad about Gamora being gone…maybe if we go to Earth for a really wonderful Christmas gift, it would make him happy?”

Mantis is on the look out for something special that Peter will never forget, but Drax says; “what about someone special?” And who better, for the 80s-loving Peter, than the legendary Kevin Bacon? Drax tells Bacon; “you’re coming with us! As a Christmas present!” but Bacon strangely has other ideas. The Guardians Disney Plus “special presentation” follows on from Werewolf by Night, which was timed to be a Halloween special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was filmed at the same time as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set for release in May 2023. Will Poulter plays the main villain, Adam Warlock.

Chukwudi Iwuji, who previously worked with James Gunn on Peacemaker, has also been cast as another villain, the deadly High Evolutionary. Elizabeth Debicki will be back as Ayesha, who is pulling the strings behind the scenes.

While we wait for the Holiday Special, as well as the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, check out our guide to all of the Disney Plus Marvel series, ranked.