Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer brings the emotion

It looks like there won’t be a dry eye in house with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The first trailer has just been released, and it brings the emotion, with a lot of talk of “don’t forget where we came from,” and “we’ll all fly away together one last time.” The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special just dropped on Disney Plus, so that will have to tide you over until next May.

James Gunn’s famous use of brilliant soundtracks in the Guardians series continues, this time with In the Meantime by Spacehog bringing the heart-tugging lyrics to the trailer. The trailer begins with the Guardians’ ship landing on an alien planet, where Drax promptly throws a basketball in a little kid’s face.

The emotional stuff begins with Mantis saying; “don’t forget where we came from.” Peter says; “We have been running our whole lives.” Rocket replies; “Pete, I’m done running.” An injured-looking Rocket later says; “We’ll all fly away together, one last time…into the forever and beautiful sky.” And – we cannot emphasize this strongly enough – there is a shot of Rocket hugging an otter.

We also get our first glimpse of Will Poulter’s villain Adam Warlock – who has gold skin like Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha. He is seen punching Nebula in the face, and we can’t imagine she’s going to take that lying down. Groot even utters his immortal line; “we are Groot,” so things must be bad. The trailer ends with Drax wanting to kill some guys, and Peter trying to talk him out of it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for release on May 5, 2023. It will be the second movie in Marvel Phase 5, following on from Ant-Man and the Wasp 3.

While we wait until next year, you can prepare yourself for Phase 5 by brushing up here.