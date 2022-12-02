Baby Rocket Raccoon from Guardians 3 has Marvel fans in love

The new trailer for the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has just dropped, and the internet has just found its latest obsession, thanks to the teaser. That’s right, the reactions to Guardians’ next instalment have blown up, and it isn’t because of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, and it isn’t because of all the fancy space fights either. No, it is all thanks to the new cute phenomenon that is baby Rocket.

In the new trailer for the superhero movie, we see Rocket Raccoon have a brief flashback to his childhood. An adorable and big-eyed baby raccoon flashes on the screen for a brief minute, but despite its short appearance, the mini Rocket has still successfully grabbed all our hearts.

Many users took to Twitter to share their love for the ‘lil guy. “I’ve only known baby Rocket for 5 minutes but if anything happened to him I would kill everyone in this room and then myself,” @captaincupkicks writes. While @Kid_Kinobi posted a close up snap of the character, captioned with “Baby Rocket is gonna have people weeping in those theatre seats.”

The reactions to baby Rocket are pretty standard when it comes to cute Marvel and Disney characters. Remember how we collectively lost our minds for baby Groot? Or who could forget the Star Wars series sensation Baby Yoda of The Mandalorian fame?

Still judging from the rest of the trailer, baby Rocket’s scenes will be packed with big emotions. Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is looking to be a massive affair as it concludes his Marvel trilogy. And although baby Rocket is cute, the trailer does suggest that present-day Rocket may be in danger of dying.

The character in one shot during the teaser looks pretty beaten up, his voice-over talks about “one last flight”, and Star-Lord (Pratt) is seen screaming in despair… so yeah, it doesn’t look great for our favourite space raccoon, does it?

Only time will tell if Rocket manages to survive the upcoming science fiction movie. Until then, let’s try not to think about the potential tears and focus on how cute baby Rocket is instead. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hits theatres on May 5, 2023. For more Marvel fun, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 5.