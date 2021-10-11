Eternals has two post-credits scenes, is one of the longest MCU movies

Eternals is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on the horizon, and we have a few details on what fans can expect. Namely, the runtime and volume of post-credits scenes have been confirmed for the science fiction movie.

In an interview with Fandango, director Chloé Zhao has provided more context for the film, and allowed more details into the public sphere. First, the length is over two-and-a-half hours, making Eternals one of the longer movies in the franchise, and perhaps the longest to come out of Marvel Phase 4. “It could be longer,” she explains. “You know, it’s ten characters, the Celestials and 7,000 years. There’s a lot going on.”

She has a point – Eternals covers cosmic beings that have existed on Earth for millennia, and their adversaries, the Celestials. There’s a lot of spacey Marvel mythology to cram in, and some overlying questions to answers, like why exactly they did nothing when Thanos arrived in Avengers: Infinity War. “Audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials,” Zhao says. “I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos.”

Of course, no Marvel Studios production is complete without the post-credits scenes, and Zhao has revealed that two are coming with Eternals. “Don’t just stay for the first one – also stay for the second one, too,” she teases. “They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you.”

In addition to directing, Zhao has co-written Eternals with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. The adventure movie sports a large ensemble cast, led by Angelina Jolie, Kumail Najiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salam Hayek, and more.

Marvel's Eternals is in theatres November 5.