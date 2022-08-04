Eternals 2 is happening, says Patton Oswalt

Despite being absent from Marvel Studio’s Phase 5 lines up, we are apparently getting an Eternals 2. Or at least that’s what king of the nerds Patton Oswalt said during a recent appearance on The Today Show when asked about working with Harry Styles on an MCU movie.

“Yeah, well, Harry Styles and I are in a little post-credit sequence in The Eternals,” Oswalt explained. “I play Pip the Troll. He plays Starfox, Thanos’s brother. They’ve announced there’s going to be an Eternals sequel. Chloe Zhao is going to direct it, so hopefully, they’ll be more adventures of Starfox and Pip.”

There’s just one problem here. Marvel Studios definitely hasn’t announced an Eternals 2, or at least they didn’t at Comic-Con. This leaves us with two potential scenarios. The first is that Oswalt is just wrong, and there is no sequel planned for the action movie. Or the more exciting answer is that we are getting an Eternals 2 (as one of the unannounced Phase 6 movies), and Oswalt just spoiled Marvel’s announcement.

As we’re optimistic, we’re going to choose the second option, but there are a few things that may suggest we’re being naive. The first is that Eternals didn’t perform commercially or critically in the way we’ve come to expect from Marvel movies.

It scored just 47% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned $400 million at the box office. Not bad, but not great either. Now there is some room for optimism; Eternals was released during the pandemic, so its commercial sluggishness may be offset by that.

Honestly, it's difficult to tell at the moment what the future holds for the Eternals. I guess we'll just have to wait and see.