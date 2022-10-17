Emily Blunt wants John Krasinski to play Reed Richards again in MCU

After years of fan-casting, we finally got to see John Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now that we definitely know that there is yet another Fantastic Four movie on the way, speculation is obviously rife over who will be playing the role in the MCU moving forward. It’s the nature of multiverses that it could be Krasinski, but just as easily could not.

At the LFF premiere of her upcoming Amazon Prime TV series The English, Emily Blunt was inevitably asked about her husband’s role in the MCU; “I was really happy for him [to play Richards] because I think he’s a huge fan. And I understand why it’s such an ardent passionate religion for people. It’s a huge part of our cinematic history now. So he was thrilled…”

“Well, I hope [we can see him in the role again]. I hope so. You never know.” Richards was played by Ioan Gruffudd in 2005 and Miles Teller in 2015. The next Fantastic Four movie will be released in 2025, continuing the ‘ten years later’ tradition.

It sounds as though Marvel Studios won’t be ignoring the fact that we’ve seen two iterations of these characters in the recent-ish past. “A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” Feige told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

As for who the Fantastic Four might face-off against, we think it’s unlikely to be Doctor Doom this time. It’s more likely to be the Super Skrull or The Wizard.

While we wait, along with the rest of the world, to find out the Fantastic Four casting, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5.