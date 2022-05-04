Benedict Wong wants Doctor Strange 3 to be about Marvel’s Secret Wars

We’ve not had Doctor Strange 2 yet, but the stars of the action movie already have big ideas for what could come next. If Doctor Strange 3 should occur in the MCU, star Benedict Wong would like to see one of Marvel’s biggest crossovers adapted: Secret Wars.

“I’m kind of into the idea of the Secret Wars, me — get everyone together, introduce a new batch,” Wong told The Digital Fix. “Yeah, I think the Secret Wars would be [where I want Doctor Strange 3 to go].” Secret Wars is a legendary comics run from the mid-’80s, by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck and Bob Layton, where many of Marvel’s biggest heroes, including the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Spider-Man, are transported to a different planet and ordered to fight to the death.

This all happens because of the Beyonder, a cosmic being with powers comparable to that of a god. Famously, it’s where the black Spidey suit was introduced, and the scale of the story, with so many heroes in one place, has long put it on the tips of fan’s tongues for adaptation.

It seems like a logical fit, especially if you want to bring in some fresh blood. When all the established heroes are suddenly teleported, they find there’s a bunch of others they were unaware of there as well. Perhaps these others are mutants? That’d be convenient, wouldn’t it?

That said, Wong is clear that if it happens, he’ll just be another actor receiving the invitation. “We never really actually know what’s going to go [ahead] — you tend to never really know,” he tells us. “You get a call about two months down the line and they say, ‘Will you come to Australia and be involved in a cage fight?’ Then you just say ‘Yes.’ And then that’s it and that was that.”

He’s referring to his appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings there. He has a more pronounced role as the new Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. You can enjoy that chapter of MCU Phase 4 in theatres May 6.