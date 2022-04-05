X-Men star denies Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumours

The internet is firmly of the opinion that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness contains someone from the X-Men movies. James Marsden, who played X-Men character Cyclops in Fox’s run of the mutants, has denied that he’s involved in the action movie.

Black Girl Nerds got the scoop while interviewing Marsden and Ben Schwartz for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. “Oh, now I’m listening,” Marsden says, jokingly, when Cyclops is brought up. “Yes, let’s bring him back now 22 years later- right, what is the [Multiverse]? I mean is it, yeah – MCU. And what’s the Sonic version of the MCU?”

Before he can get an answer, Schwartz asks him if he’s in the new Doctor Strange film, which Marsden categorically shuts down. “No. I’m not, so I’m not going to see it,” he jokes. “I mean, that’d be cool to see those two worlds collide.” Schwartz then jokes about taking over the role of Cyclops for the sequel. Of course, Marsden was never going to admit something so candidly, but it’s important to keep expectations in check – the only indication we’ve had is of Patrick Stewart, and that’s all we should consider.

Marsden seems busy enough with Sonic the Hedgehog. After the first kids movie was a runaway success in 2020, the sequel is primed to be bigger and better, with Tails and Knuckles joining the fun.

Our staff writer Emma-Jane Betts loved it in her review, describing it as “a new sure-fire family favourite, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is guaranteed to leave you smiling.” The film is directed by Jeff Fowler, and features Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, and Colleen O’Shaughnessy among the cast.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is in UK theatres now, US theatres April 8, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out May 4.