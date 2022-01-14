Doctor Strange 2 reshoots officially wrapped ahead of May release date, Benedict Cumberbatch confirms

Doctor Strange 2 reshoots officially wrapped on January 8, meaning that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans won’t have to bend time in order to watch the fantasy flick this spring. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the Master of the Mystic Arts, confirmed in a recent interview with Deadline that reshoots and production on Doctor Strange 2 was finally completed after finishing some additional photography for the action movie.

News of these “significant” reshoots was first broken in November by Hollywood Reporter. Although there were rumours that the movie had undergone significant rewrites — with director Sam Raimi using his horror film expertise to make the movie more scary — Cumberbatch played down these claims in a November interview with Empire.

“We’re working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realise the full potential of the film – bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, Covid-19 etc,” he said. The extra photography lasted six weeks in Los Angeles.

The Doctor Strange sequel is set directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Strange played an important role in the action movie, as his attempt to cast a spell to make the rest of the world forget Peter Parker was Spider-Man led to the introduction of the multiverse. It was also revealed during the film that Strange lost his title of Sorcerer Supreme following his 5-year absence during Thanos’ snap: something which, as seen in a surprise post-credits trailer – since released publicly – will have huge implications for the sorcerer in Multiverse of Madness.

Discussing peoples’ response to the surprise Doctor Strange 2 trailer, Cumberbatch told Deadline, “I’m thrilled at the reaction that film’s been having. I mean, it’s been a bit of a moment, to be honest.”

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness will be in theatres from May 6 2022, continuing the narrative arc of Phase 4 of the MCU.