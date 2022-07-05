Deadpool 3 may include Morbius jokes

Now that Deadpool 3 will be under the umbrellas of Disney and the MCU, expect even more meta jokes than usual which poke fun at the Avengers and more. With the Fox characters X-Men and Deadpool now being subsumed, and Spider-Man villains such as Venom and Morbius belonging to the Sony branch of Marvel – Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will be spoilt for choice when it comes to dressing down a supe or two.

Surely first up in Deadpool’s sights will be Jared Leto’s Morbius – which was a critical and commercial turkey when released earlier this year. While Leto himself is unlikely to appear, Reynolds’ Wade Wilson will surely refer to the vampire and the mountains of memes that have spread in the wake of the movie’s release.

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were asked as much when they recently appeared on the Post-Credit Podcast. They said they hadn’t seen the movie and seemed largely unaware of the memes, but when told about them Wernick said; “Now we’ll have to” and Reese said; “Now it’s on our radar.”

Introducing a foul-mouthed R-rated superhero to the MCU will certainly be a challenge, but could be a lot of fun if handled in the right way. Keeping the same writers from the previous Deadpool movies should ensure continuity of tone, but the character coming up against more PG heroes from the MCU will certainly be interesting.

We think it may be some time before Deadpool 3 happens, as Marvel are currently working Phase 5 out, and thinking about how the X-Men and Fantastic Four could be integrated going forward. Taron Egerton has reportedly met with them about an X-Men character, widely believed to be Wolverine.

