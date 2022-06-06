Deadpool 3 under Disney won’t be any different to previous two

In Deadpool 3, the Merc with a Mouth will be joining the MCU. This presents a number of concerns, because his violent, R-rated tendencies don’t gel particularly well with Disney’s populist action movie franchise. However, one of the co-writers says we’ve nothing to worry about.

“When it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke’,” Rhett Reese told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

Disney inherited Deadpool as part of its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, along with Fantastic 4 and the X-Men. The latter two will easily slot into Marvel’s wider universe at this point, but Wade Wilson’s a distinct case due to all his meta-comedy and proclivity for severed limbs and the sort.

So far, it seems like Disney understands that Deadpool’s charm exists in his profane rants and off-the-wall humour. Can’t hurt that this has long been Ryan Reynolds’s baby, and he’s become one of the biggest leading men in Hollywood.

Shawn Levy, who recently directed Reynolds In Free Guy and The Adam Project, is taking the chair for Deadpool 3. Reese is co-writing the script with long-time partner Paul Wernick. They’ve written the previous two, and why fiddle with a good thing?

Right now, we’ve no idea about the Deadpool 3 release date, but that might change soon with these updates.