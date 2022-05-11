Dave Bautista says a sad goodbye to Guardians of the Galaxy’s Drax

So, the good news is, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has wrapped filming, but the bad news is, Dave Bautista and Drax the Destroyer look like they’re done with the MCU. The actor recently shared an emotional message after the production concluded on the upcoming MCU movie, to bid a farewell to his beloved character.

Since the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014, Marvel fans have revelled in the hilarious antics of Drax and his fellow space-travelling heroes. With the trilogy of comic book comedy movies coming to an end next year, it’s already been made clear by director James Gunn that the band of misfits have pretty much reached the end of the line.

Now, in a recent Instagram post on his social media account, Bautista has seemingly confirmed that Drax the Destroyer, the loveable beast with the most literal sense of humour in the galaxy, will not be a part of the MCU timeline after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released. It remains to be seen exactly how this exit will go down, though.

Bautista shared an image of himself along with Guardians co-stars Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and the sci-fi movie‘s director, James Gunn. The gang are all smiles, as they sit in a bar, without their trademark Marvel make-up and costumes.

“Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life,” Bautista captioned the post. He also added a few hashtags, most notably one which said “GoodbyeDrax.”

Dave Bautista says goodbye to Drax as filming for #GotGVol3 officially wraps: “Haven't found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life.” pic.twitter.com/o9H4FZWQ9f — MCU Report (@MCUReport) May 10, 2022

It makes sense that Bautista would be one of the actors to depart the MCU to be fair. By the time he has appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder later this year, then the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the third Guardians movie next year, he will have appeared in seven MCU movies over the course of nine years.