Dave Bautista won’t make a movie with Dwayne Johnson or John Cena

Don’t expect to see Dave Bautista sharing the screen with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson or John Cena any time soon. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor says he’s not interested, and that it’s “nothing personal.”

It started, as many a good story does, on Twitter. A quote from John Cena was going around, where said that he and Johnson’s Fast and Furious characters meeting in a movie “sounds fun”. Someone tagged Bautista in saying we should throw him in, and Bautista quote-tweeted his response. “Nah, I’m good,” the Blade Runner 2049 and Army of the Dead star said.

In a follow-up tweet, since this caused a bit of stir among his followers, Bautista clarified his position. He tweeted an image of a selection of his roles, all featuring different costumes and personas, from the body paint on Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, to his tiny Blade Runner glasses, and various wigs, beards, and outfits. “I figured a visual reference might help,” he said. “I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal.”

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

One could make a number of assumptions here, but the main point is that Bautista would prefer to stay away from Fast and Furious, and other pro wrestlers turned actors, and do his own thing. That’s a philosophy that’s served him well over the years, so why change now?

You can see Bautista right now in Army of the Dead on Netflix, and he'll be in Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022. You can catch Cena in Fast and Furious 9, in theatres now.