Daniel Craig shoots down Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumours

Daniel Craig has been a huge Hollywood star ever since becoming James Bond all the way back in 2006. And he’s not above using his cache to pull in favours from filmmaking friends, and making fun little cameos here and there. The most famous of these was him playing a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Craig said; “I love Star Wars, I wouldn’t have asked to be in it otherwise. Ben Dixon, who’s an assistant director on those movies and he was an AD on our movie as well, and I was doing fittings. I asked him ‘Could I get a part in this?’ And he just said let me go and ask.”

“The next day, I was in a fucking Stormtrooper suit. I had to wear the thing all day and I couldn’t feel my hands by the end of the day. These poor people have to wear them in the desert, I wouldn’t have done it if I had to go to Tunisia.”

If you make one cameo, people suddenly become paranoid and think you might pop up anywhere. For some reason, a rumour began that Craig would be playing a member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Thor’s brother Bolder the Brave. Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Craig says this is utter nonsense; “It’s all rumour. I mean, I don’t know where these things come from… There’s a lot of lockdown craziness.”

It would be very surprising if Craig were to join the MCU, but the same could be said for many of the actors who have been enveloped by the behemoth – from Charlize Theron to Harrison Ford. The longer it goes on, the more actors will be sucked into its orbit.

