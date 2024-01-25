Chris Hemsworth didn’t get a callback for Thor, but his brother did

Chris Hemsworth very nearly didn't play Thor in the MCU, but his brother Liam certainly impressed Marvel bosses with his audition for the Norse God.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor 2
Jakob Barnes's Avatar

Published:

Marvel Cinematic Universe 

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Chris Hemsworth playing the MCU hero Thor now, isn’t it? Well, believe it or not, Hemsworth didn’t even get a callback when he auditioned for the role the first time around. But, his brother Liam was very close to nabbing the part of the MCU character.

 

Chris Hemsworth has been a part of the MCU timeline for over a decade now, and has become synonymous with the role of the God of Thunder. After appearing in either MCU movies to date, including Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth’s portrayal of the Asgardian Avenger has naturally become a part of the conversation once again.

With more Chris Hemsworth movies dropping on the streaming service Netflix this year, the Australian actor has been doing the rounds to promote the new science fiction movie. While speaking to Wired and answering the internet’s most searched questions, Hemsworth explained the audition process for Thor, and how he thought he had lost the part to his brother.

“I auditioned for Thor many years ago, probably 11 or 12 years ago. And I didn’t get a callback,” Hemsworth explained. “I think my audition sucked. I think that was the response I got,” he added.

“And then my younger brother auditioned and he got very close. He got down to the last five people, and then didn’t get it,” Hemsworth continued. “They were like look he’s great, but he’s a bit young. My manager then said ‘Well, he does have an older brother,’ which was me.”

YouTube Thumbnail

“I came back in, re-auditioned a few times, and had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little motivation that my little brother had a look in and I hadn’t,” Hemsworth admitted. “I also had done a couple of films between the two auditions, so I had a bit more confidence and experience.”

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.