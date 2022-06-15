Chris Hemsworth knew Thor would work after meeting Tom Hiddleston

Chris Hemsworth, the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Thor: Love and Thunder, has revealed the moment that he knew his gig as everyone’s favourite Asgardian would kick-off. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the action movie star shared how after meeting his co-star Tom Hiddleston and attending Comic-Con back in 2011, he realised that the Marvel movie would “work.”

The first Thor movie was released back in 2011 as part of Phase One in the MCU timeline. The flick would go on to earn $449.3 million worldwide and successfully launch both Hemsworth (who plays the titular hero) and Hiddleston (who plays Loki) into stardom. In fact, the success of the film would even spawn three sequels and help add to the popularity of the Avengers series. From the start, no one knew just how impactful Thor would be. However, after meeting Hiddleston in person, Hemsworth had his first inclining of its potential.

“This was like a three-day period where we both got flown out just outside of London and this beautiful farm homestead environment. We were all in Kenneth Branagh’s pool and having a swim and talking,” Hemsworth explained.

“And Tom [Hiddleston] and I were chatting, just going ‘wow. I think this is gonna be really special.’ And there he and I were. Two young actors going, ‘Wow. This is it. This could be our big shot. This could be our big moment.’ Yeah, it really, it did, and that’s what it was. That’s where it launched both of our careers, and I think back to that moment and that time period a lot.”

Hemsworth went on to say that after meeting his co-star, the full force of Thor’s potential hit him after the trailer for the fantasy movie was played at San Diego Comic-Con. “There were two-or-three thousand people in the room, and they played the teaser trailer. And at the end of it the crowd erupted, and they were screaming and cheering, and so on,” he recalled. “And I really at that moment went ‘Oh wow. I think this is gonna work.'”

“There was so much effort and hard work and anxiety about what we were doing, and are the fans going to be happy? Are people going to see it? Are people going to want to see this film?” he continues. “To get that response and that immediate response from an audience which is being in front of the camera with the crew, you don’t get that.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits the big screen on July 7, 2022.