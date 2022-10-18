Charlie Cox reveals what he wants to see from the new Daredevil series

From Spider-Man: No Way Home to She-Hulk, Charlie Cox is getting well-acquainted with the MCU ahead of his solo Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox debuted as Daredevil in 2015, playing the character for three seasons in the Netflix series of the same name. With Netflix’s Marvel universe initially being separate to the MCU, the future of the character was left up in the air after Daredevil ended in 2018.

However, now that Disney has acquired the original TV series along with Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, the character is now considered canon to the MCU, which has paved the way for a new Disney Plus series to continue the story of the Man Without Fear. In an interview with GQ, Cox shared his hopes for what might happen in Daredevil: Born Again, which is gearing up to start production in February 2023.

“Hopefully, on the Disney Plus show, Born Again, we will be able to use—and I hope that we do it sparingly, I believe it should be used sparingly—but we’ll hopefully be able to use a tiny bit more CGI in the action sequences,” he explained. “Just to emphasize his gymnastic abilities that have been basically impossible to do. It really should be sparingly. I don’t believe there should be complete action sequences that are almost all computer-generated. Most of it should be stunt-coordinated and done by a stunt performer and myself or the other actors in a similar fashion to what we did before.”

He continued, “We can bookend it with these little moments. With the batons particularly, we could never really do anything in our show where Daredevil ricochets a baton off a wall and takes someone out because you can’t physically do that. It’s not safe and not possible…just these little moments would elevate scenes and be something that makes the show even more recognizable to the comics. That’s the stuff that happens almost episodically when you read the issues.”

Daredevil: Born Again will arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2024.