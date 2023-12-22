Black Widow’s alternate ending is a lot better than the one we got

After more than a decade of waiting Black Widow finally got her first solo action movie in 2021. The film was, broadly speaking, warmly received, but because it was a prequel, and with Natasha being dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the whole thing, unfortunately, felt a bit inconsequential.

This was compounded by the adventure movie’s ending, which, rather than tell us anything new about Natasha, wasted its time tying itself into Avengers: Infinity War. But hey, who didn’t want to know the exciting origin story of Captain America’s plane? This week though, we learned that there was actually a much better ending shot for the film.

The discovery was made when Black Widow became available to buy digitally, and fans started going through the special features. There they found one scene that seems to be an alternate ending. It’s called ‘Ohio’ and shows Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) with blonde hair and the jacket Yelena (Florence Pugh) gave her (so we know it happens at the end of the movie).

During the alternate scene, Natasha returns to her childhood neighbourhood in Ohio, where she grew up as an undercover Russian agent. While there, she walks by her old ‘family’ home and spots a girl pretending to be Black Widow. When the girl sees her hero, she pretends to shoot her with her electric stun bracelets, and Natasha does the same back before smiling.

It’s a much better scene to end the movie on, reminding the audience that although Black Widow may be gone, her heroic legacy will live on. As we already said, the current ‘canon’ ending offers nothing we didn’t already know about the character, nor does it serve as a proper goodbye for the founding member of the Avengers.