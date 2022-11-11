Black Panther 2: who rules Wakanda after T’Challa dies?

Who rules Wakanda after T’Challa dies? When Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios decided, out of respect for their friend and colleague, not to recast the role of T’Challa in Black Panther 2. Instead, they made the difficult decision to kill off the King of Wakanda and have someone else take on the mantle of Black Panther.

One of the consequences of this decision is that Wakanda is now left without a king, and fans want to know which Black Panther character will take over the powerful nation now. So who does rule Wakanda after T’Challa dies?

Who rules Wakanda after T’Challa dies?

Following the death of T’Challa, his mother, Queen Ramonda, takes the throne; however, she doesn’t rule Wakanda for long. When Namor attacks Wakanda with a great flood, Ramonda dies, leaving the throne vacant once again.

The film ends on the day of Shuri’s coronation, but she appears to abdicate the throne, not turning up when M’Baku comes to challenge her rule. We’re going to guess (and we’re sure it’ll be confirmed at a later date) that M’Baku will take over Wakanda while Shuri’s off adventuring.

