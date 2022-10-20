Barry Keoghan keeps texting Eternals co-star for updates on sequel

As Druig, Barry Keoghan was one of the fan-favourite MCU characters from Eternals. Initially portrayed as an anti-hero, he soon won audiences over not just through his romance with fellow Eternal Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), but also by teaming up with the rest of the Eternals to bring down Ikaris (Richard Madden), and stop Earth from being destroyed by the Emergence of a Celestial.

The Eternals ending and post-credit scenes left plenty of room for a sequel, from Arishem vowing to return to Earth to judge whether it should be destroyed, to the arrival of Eros (Harry Styles) and Pip.

Since the Marvel movie was released, Keoghan’s star-power has continued to grow, appearing in The Batman as the latest iteration of the Joker and starring alongside Colin Farrell in drama movie The Banshees of Inisherin.

However, in a new interview with Uproxx, Keoghan made it clear that he’d definitely be interested in a sequel alongside fellow surviving Eternals, which include Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Of all the Eternals, Keoghan seems to be closest to Nanjiani, as he told Uproxx that the two text regularly. “Kumail is always the one I’m texting,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Yo, have you heard anything on Eternals 2?’ Kumail knows everything. You know what I mean? He loves comic books. The comic world.”

He continued, “I’d love to see where it goes. I really would. [T]here’s a lot that we could dive into and there’s a lot of character stories that we can go with and that as well. So I will be curious to see where Kevin, Victoria Alonso and they all take it.”

No sign of Eternals in Marvel’s Phase 5 just yet, but keep an eye on that guide in the meantime.